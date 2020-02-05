Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills

Fremont-Mills freshman Teagan Ewalt drives the lane against East Mills in the consolation game of the Corner Conference Tournament.

The Fremont-Mills Knights had a five-point lead on Stanton going into the fourth quarter, but managed just two points in the final eight minutes in a 38-33 loss to the Viqueens.

The game was even at 8 after one quarter and Stanton led 20-19 at halftime. The Knights took the lead 31-26 after three quarters, but Stanton rallied for the win holding the Knights without a field goal.

Kaelynn Driskell led the Knights with 12 points, including three 3-point field goals. Courtney Goodman added seven points.

The Knights fell to 8-9 on the season and 5-4 in the Corner Conference with the loss.

Jenna Stephens led Stanton with 19 points, including five fourth quarter free throws to push the Viqueens to 18-2 overall and conclude conference play at 8-2.

