The Fremont-Mills Knights had a five-point lead on Stanton going into the fourth quarter, but managed just two points in the final eight minutes in a 38-33 loss to the Viqueens.
The game was even at 8 after one quarter and Stanton led 20-19 at halftime. The Knights took the lead 31-26 after three quarters, but Stanton rallied for the win holding the Knights without a field goal.
Kaelynn Driskell led the Knights with 12 points, including three 3-point field goals. Courtney Goodman added seven points.
The Knights fell to 8-9 on the season and 5-4 in the Corner Conference with the loss.
Jenna Stephens led Stanton with 19 points, including five fourth quarter free throws to push the Viqueens to 18-2 overall and conclude conference play at 8-2.
