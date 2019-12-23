The Stanton Viqueens pulled away in the second half in a 45-33 win over Fremont-Mills, Friday, Dec. 20.
This result, coupled with Sidney’s win, brings the Knights, Viqueens and Cowgirls even at 3-1 on top of the Corner Conference entering the holiday break.
Stanton led 23-19 at halftime, and extended the lead to 34-25 after the third quarter.
Kaelynn Driskell and Kaylee Wright did nearly all of the offensive work for the Knights. Driskell made four 3-pointers to lead the Knights with 16 points. Wright added 10.
Meanwhile, Stanton was very balance offensively with five athletes scoring between seven and 10 points.
The Knights fell to 4-3 overall while Stanton improved to 8-1.
