The Fremont-Mills Knights scored just four points in the first half as part of a 53-32 loss to Underwood, Thursday, Feb. 6.
In a game that was originally scheduled to be played at Council Bluffs’ Mid-America Center last month, the Knights trailed 16-3 after the first quarter and 35-4 at halftime.
Fremont-Mills’ offense got going a little in the second half with 11 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth, but never threatened the Eagles.
Fremont-Mills individual stats will be added here when available.
The loss was the third in a row for the Knights to fall to 8-10 on the season.
Underwood improved to 9-10 with the win. Erica Rowe led three Eagles in double figures with 13 points.
