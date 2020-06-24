The Essex baseball and softball teams dropped run-rule decisions at East Mills, Monday, June 22.
The Trojans lost 11-1 while the Trojanettes fell 14-4.
Baseball
The Essex Trojans scored the game’s first run, but gave up the next 11 in a game that was called in the bottom of the fifth.
Philip Franks reached on an error to start the game against East Mills pitcher Michael Schafer. Franks stole his way to third and scored on Tucker Hadden’s single.
Payton Ashlock and Caden Henderson also had hits for the Trojans.
Hadden limited East Mills’ offense until the fourth inning. East Mills scored a single run in the second and third innings, but added four on six hits in the fourth.
Hadden started the fifth on the mound before giving way to Tony Racine. East Mills scored five runs in the inning to end the game.
Nic Duysen ended with three of East Mills’ 10 hits and four RBIs as the Wolverines improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Corner Conference.
Essex dropped to 0-3 overall and in the conference.
Softball
The Essex Trojanettes scored the game’s first two runs, but East Mills answered with five in the home first in the six-inning win.
An error and a walk started the first inning before a sacrifice fly by Tori Burns and an RBI single from Sami York put Essex in front 2-0.
Burns started in the circle for the Trojanettes, but faced just five batters, walking three. Elise Dailey entered in relief, but the Wolverines ended with a five-run inning and wouldn’t trail again.
Essex added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Hailee Barrett walked and scored in the fourth inning. Dailey walked and scored in the fifth with Cindy Swain driving her in with a double. Brooke Burns had the only other Trojanette hit against East Mills pitcher Dayann McGrew.
The Wolverines scored three runs in the sixth frame to end the game and earn their first win of the season.
Essex dropped to 0-3 overall and in the conference.
