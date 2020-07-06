The Essex Trojans and Trojanettes both lost at home to Griswold in their final Corner Conference game of the season.
The Trojans lost 15-5 and the Trojanettes fell 20-1.
Baseball
The Essex Trojans scored five runs on four hits, but couldn’t hold down Griswold’s offense in a 15-5 loss.
The game was called after five innings, giving Griswold its first win of the season while Essex failed to find a win for the seventh time this season.
Tucker Hadden held Griswold to two runs over the first two innings, but the Tigers scored four times in the third inning and then seven in the fourth to put the game away. They scored two more runs in the fifth off Wesley Johnson for the final margin.
Hadden walked and scored in the first inning. Payton Ashlock added a single in the frame.
Essex scored twice in the second inning to take the lead. Preston Driskell walked with two outs, stole second and then scored on an error. Philip Franks doubled in a run to give the Trojans a 3-2 lead.
Caden Henderson scored the final two Trojan runs, one in the third and another in the fifth.
Franks led the Trojans with two hits as they fell to 0-7 on the season.
Alex Rush led the Tigers, who improved to 1-5 on the season and 1-4 in the Corner Conference, with three hits.
Softball
Griswold’s 20 runs came on just nine hits as the Tigers rolled past the Trojanettes in a game called after the third inning.
The loss ended Essex’s regular season at 0-7 and 0-5 in the Corner Conference. Griswold improved to 9-6 overall and finished conference play at 4-1, sharing the conference title with Stanton and Sidney.
The Tigers scored twice in the first inning on a hit and two Essex errors. Essex answered in the home first.
Brooke Burns opened the frame with a double to center. She scored on an error with two outs. Elise Dailey reached on the error, but was stranded at first base. The Trojanettes had just one additional base runner the rest of the game against Griswold pitcher Brenna Rossell.
The first 10 Tigers reached base in the second inning on five hits, three walks and two Trojanette errors. All 10 came around to score as part of a 12-run inning.
Essex head coach Kim Burns used three different pitchers in the inning. Elise Dailey started the game and faced the first six batters in the second. Brooke Burns faced the next six before Tori Burns finished the inning.
Griswold scored six more against Tori Burns in the third inning on two hits.
Rossell led Griswold with three hits and a walk.
