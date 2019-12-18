The Stanton Vikings scored 60 points in the first half as part of a 95-15 rout of Essex, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Stanton’s advantage was 28-6 after the first quarter and 60-12 at halftime.
All nine Stanton players scored at least four points and six reached double figures as the Vikings improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Corner Conference.
Tucker Hadden scored five points to lead the Trojans, who fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Wesley Johnson added four points for the Trojans.
Tyler Peterson led the Vikings with 21 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.