The first quarter haunted the Essex Trojans during a 70-47 loss to Clarinda Academy, Friday, Jan. 24.
Essex played about even with the Eagles during the final three quarters, but trailed 26-7 after the first period, leading the Eagles to the victory.
Wesley Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Trojans in the losing effort. The loss dropped Essex to 0-12 overall and 0-8 in the Corner Conference.
Tucker Hadden added 12 points for the Trojans while Caden Henderson and Dylan Barrett each had eight.
The Eagles improved to 3-10 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
The Trojans don’t play again until Stanton comes to town, Friday, Jan. 31.
