The Essex Trojans managed just two points in the first half in a 46-15 loss to Griswold in the first round of the Corner Conference Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 18.
The loss knocked the Trojans out of the tournament while the Tigers will play at least two more games in the pool play format.
Two days after Griswold beat Essex by nine, the Tigers led 15-0 after the first quarter and 26-2 at halftime to take complete control of the game.
The Tigers continued to pull away from there in earning their second win of the season.
Jayden Amend scored 11 points and Lane Mueller secured 12 rebounds to lead Griswold.
Wesley Johnson and Philip Franks scored six points each to lead the Trojans.
The Trojans dropped to 0-10. Their next game is at Diagonal, Thursday, Jan. 23.
