DJ Weilage scored 27 points in leading Heartland Christian to a 64-33 win at Essex, Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Trojans trailed 17-8 after the first quarter and saw the Eagles increase the lead to 31-10 going into halftime. The Trojans improved the offensive output in the second half, but couldn’t draw any closer in dropping to 0-4 on the season.
Wesley Johnson led the Trojans with 13 points. Tucker Hadden added nine and Caden Henderson scored six.
Essex’s next game is a Corner Conference match at Stanton, Dec. 17.
The Eagles improved to 3-1 with the win.
