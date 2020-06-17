The Essex Trojans and Trojanettes lost their season-opening baseball and softball games on Tuesday, June 16 in Stanton.
Essex baseball lost 15-0 in four innings while Essex softball dropped a 15-3 decision in five innings.
Softball
A season after the two schools shared the sport Stanton easily got the best of Essex in the Trojanettes’ season opener.
The Viqueens opened the scoring with a seven-run first inning against Essex pitcher Elise Dailey.
Stanton scored three more runs in the second with Trojanette head coach Kim Burns bringing eighth grader Tori Burns in to pitch during the inning. Dailey was charged with nine runs in 1 2/3 innings while Burns gave up six in 2 1/3 innings.
Kyndra Gray doubled and drove in two runs for the Trojanettes. Cindy Swain finished with two hits and an RBI. Helen Nicholas and Hailee Barrett added a hit each for the Trojanettes.
Stanton improved to 1-1 with the win.
Baseball
Stanton’s Keygan Day and Carter Johnson combined to no-hit the Trojans with 12 strikeouts in the four-inning win.
Essex junior Tucker Hadden opened on the mound for the Trojans in their opening game of the season and gave up just one run through the first two innings.
The floodgates opened in the third, however, with 11 runs crossing the plate. The first 11 Vikings reached base safely in the inning. Stanton added four more runs against Wesley Johnson in the fourth inning to finish the victory.
The Trojans had three athletes reach base during the game. Johnson walked in the first and fourth innings. He stole second in the fourth. Caden Henderson also walked for the Trojans.
Stanton’s 15 runs came on 10 hits. The Vikings improved to 2-0 on the season.
