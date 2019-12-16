Heartland Christian rallied in the final quarter to steal Essex’s first realistic chance at a victory, Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Eagles hit a late triple to earn a 57-54 win over the Trojanettes.
Elise Dailey led the Trojanettes with 17 points as Essex scored 24 points in the second quarter to lead 34-31 at halftime.
The lead was still two at the end of the third quarter and the Trojanettes were still in front with one minute to go, but were unable to secure the home win.
Desi Glasgo added 14 points and Brianne Johnson scored 10 as Essex fell to 0-3 on the season.
Bella Dingus led the Eagles with 22 points as Heartland Christian improved its overall record to 3-2.
The Trojanettes return to Corner Conference play Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Stanton.
