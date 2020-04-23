Spring sports in the state of Iowa have been canceled.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union made the announcement, Friday, April 17 with guidance from Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health. Reynolds also announced the closure of in-person schooling for the remainder of the academic year.
The cancellation is effective for all practices, competitions and postseason events in golf, tennis, soccer and track and field in the state.
The spring sports season had the makings of being a special one for several athletes in the coverage area, and that includes many who were ready to compete on the Shenandoah girls track and field team.
Expectations were quite high and head coach Jon Skillern said it would have been nice to see his team compete.
“Roxy Denton was a state place-winner in the 100 hurdles and qualifier in the shuttle hurdle last year,” said Skillern, “and the rest of the shuttle hurdle in Claire Adkins, Riley Hunter and Hadlee Kinghorn were back. They were going to be pushed by some of the young kids coming back too.”
Sara Morales was back after a great freshman season which saw her qualify for the state meet in the shot put.
Denton, Adkins and Lydia Morales were ready for their senior seasons and Emily McGargill was the team’s fourth senior, who was out for the first time.
“It would have been fun to find out what these kids could do,” said Skillern, “and we never got the chance to see where any of them were.”
Skillern is currently reaching out to have a conversation with each member of his team of 32. He said some want advice on how to train for the next season and others simply aren’t sure what’s next.
“What do we do now?” Skillern said is the response from some of them. “Roxy and I are going to sit down and discuss what she should be doing to get ready to compete in college. Brenna (Godfread) has been in contact with my wife (girls cross country coach Liz Skillern) to figure out what she needs to do to get ready for cross country.”
Godfread, Brooklen Black and Sarah Gilbert were part of a 4x800 meter relay team that nearly made the state meet last year.
Additionally, this season was going to be Skillern’s last leading the program. He had taken the school district’s early retirement and had retired and resigned everything.
“I was anticipating retiring,” said Skillern, “but didn’t know it was going to end so abruptly. It’s been a great run and I was really looking forward to finishing it the right way, but I just feel really badly for the girls.”
Skillern adds he anticipates coaching in some capacity next year. He has spent 23 years coaching in the Shenandoah district and 34 in girls track and field, the one sport he had coached throughout his career.
Essex boys track and field coach Mike Almquist wasn’t surprised to see the decision come down.
“I didn’t think we would have a season,” said Almquist. “I feel bad for the kids, especially the seniors.”
Janice Shanno coaches the boys and girls golf teams at Sidney and said she wasn’t surprised either.
“My heart breaks for them,” said Shanno. “There is no closure.”
Shanno said she had about 15 girls and 15 boys out for golf, but they weren’t even able to start practice as the governor’s initial cancellation of school took place the day before practice was scheduled to begin.
May 1 had been the start date for school and spring sports practice prior to Reynolds’ recent mandate and Shanno said that was as late as they could have started it.
“I’m on the (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) golf advisory committee,” said Shanno. “In conversations there we couldn’t have started any later. Especially at a small school, when about everybody I had is also playing softball or baseball.”
Shanno had six seniors signed up for golf, three boys and three girls, and said she hurts the most for that group, but said even most of them, like the rest of her teams, didn’t have a ton of experience.
Almquist had a couple seniors on his team that was 10 members strong going in and said overall there are a couple that were really disappointed to not get to compete this spring.
He said the guys were pretty much on their own for workouts, but he had seen a few of them out and about.
“I would catch a few running,” said Almquist, “and see them working out once in a while and we would wave at each other, but that’s about all we could do.”
Shanno is out on the course often and knows many that had signed up had been playing and were learning, which was going to be the main goal of the season anyway.
“We want to make sure they learn the game,” said Shanno, “and make it something they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.”
Almquist is also the co-athletic director at Essex and said the disappointment will be bigger at his school if softball and baseball are also canceled.
The two summer sports in the state are currently suspended. An assessment will be made before June with practice, competition and postseason dates announced by the IGHSAU and IHSAA when available.
Aaron Burdorf is the softball coach at Shenandoah and knows he has some athletes working.
“I know I have a few pitchers throwing and doing what they would normally be doing during this time frame,” said Burdorf. “I have also challenged all my girls to be taking swings each day and recording them on a spreadsheet. I can’t provide them any equipment so I have asked them to be creative in staying in shape, getting swings in and playing catch.”
All of the teams are in the same boat right now, and Burdorf said he is hopeful for a summer season, but understands the current situation.
“Let’s try to make this short-term loss in to a much better long-term gain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.