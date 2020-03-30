Stanton/Essex football will travel to play a pair of new opponents in non-district play before moving into a district that head coach Jeff Grebin said is “pretty tough.”
The Vikings will travel to Seymour/Moulton-Udell, Friday, Aug. 28 to open the season and then make the trip to Southeast Warren the following week.
“Traveling east will give us some new opponents,” Grebin said. “It’s fun to play somebody new. We saw Southeast Warren at the Dome a couple years ago. They looked pretty good and our athletic director has a cousin that’s a coach over there.”
Seymour/Moulton-Udell didn’t win a game last year while Southeast Warren won seven games and advanced to the Class 8-Player playoffs.
The Vikings are quite familiar with their other seven opponents that make up Class 8-Player District 7. CAM, East Union and Lenox join the district this year, but the Vikings played CAM in non-district play the last two years and were in the same district as East Union and Lenox during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The two non-district road games limit the Vikings to four home games this season, all in district play.
Stanton/Essex will host East Union, East Mills, Griswold and Lenox. Last year one of the Viking home games was moved to Essex and Grebin said while it’s not his decision to make, he would be okay with moving a game to Essex again.
“I would imagine there would be some conversations,” said Grebin. “I know a homecoming game last year was important for Essex. I would think it will at least be discussed.”
The Vikings will travel to Bedford, Fremont-Mills and CAM in district play. Grebin said those last two road games against the Knights and Cougars may be the toughest two games of the season for his team.
“Fremont-Mills has a good line coming back and a running back behind them,” said Grebin. “Head coach Jeremy Christiansen loves to run people over and they have the capability to do it. CAM has a fantastic running back coming back and they have a lot of things going for them.”
Grebin said there won’t be an easy game in the district, and he looks forward to seeing some good football each Friday night.
Stanton/Essex 2020 football schedule
Aug. 28 – at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Sept. 4 – at Southeast Warren
Sept. 11 – East Union
Sept. 18 – East Mills
Sept. 25 – at Bedford
Oct. 2 - Griswold
Oct. 9 – at Fremont-Mills
Oct. 16 – Lenox
Oct. 23 – at CAM
