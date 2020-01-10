Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart scored 50 first half points in a 73-31 rout of Sidney, Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Cowboys managed 19 points in the first half, but were in a huge hole that continued to grow after halftime.
Noah Jorgenson scored 21 points and added seven rebounds for the Cowboys.
Garett Phillips added six points and Connery Humphries finished with four.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Cowboys and put their overall record at 4-4.
Sacred Heart stayed undefeated at 11-0 with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.