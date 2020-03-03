SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah junior Avery Martin was named Shenandoah’s Outstanding Wrestler of the Year, Monday, March 2 during the program’s annual banquet.
The banquet was hosted by the Shenandoah Elks and held at their facility with the meal catered by Lu and Al’s Nishna Valley Café of Shenandoah.
Martin was one of five letter-winners and one of five to receive a team award that were presented by Mustang coaches Todd McGinnis and Brett Roberts to open the program.
Martin won 23 matches and claimed championships at the Shenandoah and Friend, Nebraska Tournaments. McGinnis stated Martin was “really close” to reaching his goals during a season which saw him surpass 50 career wins and earn his second varsity letter.
Landen Newquist was the other Mustang to be recognized as a repeat letter-winner. The junior won eight varsity matches, captured the Harlan junior varsity tournament title and earned his third letter.
The Mustangs won just one dual during the season. The Mustangs also earned 74 match wins during the season, 40 by fall.
McGinnis said some of the season highlights were the team being able to work with the youth wrestling program during a back-to-basics camp that was held just before preseason practice started. The camp lasted three days and more than 60 future Mustangs attended for at least one day.
Other highlights included three first-year wrestlers in the program and six members of the team were able to take a day to go watch last month’s state tournament.
Logan Dickerson was named the Varsity Wrestler of the Year. The sophomore earned his first letter this season and McGinnis said Dickerson was a great athlete to have in the wrestling room, saying he was always asking questions and watched more film than anyone else on the team.
Sophomore Lane Allumbaugh was named Junior Varsity Wrestler of the Year. Allumbaugh put in quite a bit of offseason work, which paid off with eight varsity wins.
Logan Mather was named the program’s Most Improved Wrestler and Jace L’Heureux was named Rookie of the Year. Mather and L’Heureux both won the Shenandoah junior varsity tournament while Mather also won Riverside’s JV tourney.
For the second straight year, McGinnis chose not to hand out the Curtis Simmons Award “for the respect of the award.”
McGinnis also recognized the program’s two statisticians, Taylor Courtier and Sydney Edwards. They were a big part of the program and McGinnis took pride in knowing he could trust those two to do what needed to be done.
Wrestling cheer coach Angel Dawson recognized her five cheerleaders. Only one was a returner, which made the start of the season difficult, but Dawson said her group grew and became a great team with great leadership. She commented that other coaches said late in the season that it looked like they had cheered together for years.
The cheer group earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for a grade point average between 3.25 and 4.0. All five earned a varsity letter.
McGinnis closed the program by showing several season statistics with the goal of showing how improvement is needed in the program. Many of the numbers listed, which ranged from individual wins and takedowns to watching film and participating in morning runs were below 50 percent, some of them well below. McGinnis said if someone is going to be successful in anything in life, the numbers he showed aren’t going to work. Offseason work in the wrestling room and the weight room and participating in other sports are ways McGinnis said could help those numbers and the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.