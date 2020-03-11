Shenandoah boys bowling had a remarkable season to highlight the winter sports season in the Valley News Sports coverage area.
Shenandoah’s fifth-place state tournament finish was one of many highlights this winter. Many of those came from the top athletes in the area, many of which are honored here in the release of the 2019/20 Winter Sports All-Area Team.
Basketball, bowling and wrestling athletes are all on the same team here, which is made up of 20 athletes, 10 girls and 10 boys split evenly between a first and second team. All Shenandoah, Essex, Fremont-Mills and Sidney athletes are eligible.
Shenandoah leads the charge this winter with nine athletes on the team. There are five from Sidney, four from Fremont-Mills and two Essex athletes. All 20 were a big part of the winter season highlights.
The Mustang bowlers broke the 3,000 pin count barrier for the first time in school history and then did it another two times at the district meet and at the state tournament. They won districts, finished fifth at state, just 26 pins out of second, and took second in the Hawkeye 10 Tournament. The Mustangs didn’t lose a dual meet all season.
The Mustang bowlers were led by their seniors as were the Fillies for first-year head coach Darin Pease. The Fillies seemed awfully close to putting it all together much of the second half of the year, but never had that really good meet, finishing 132 pins out of qualifying for the state tournament.
Shenandoah boys basketball won a postseason game to finish a season series win over Red Oak. The tournament win came right after an overtime triumph over Bedford to reach five wins for the third straight season under head coach Derek Howard.
Sidney boys basketball had a winning season, reaching a district semifinal for the third consecutive season. The Cowboys lost to Mount Ayr, who eventually won the district title. The Cowboys played well at times and played the top conference teams in East Mills and Stanton close during the season.
Fremont-Mills was right behind Sidney all year and beat them late in the season. The Knights won nine games this season, led by a good mix of experience and youth.
Essex was unable to win a game this season, although the Trojans came incredibly close in their district tournament loss to Clarinda Academy. Chase Heinold led the team as head coach for the first time and saw great improvement from a team that had low numbers and limited experience.
Sidney was the top girls basketball team in the coverage area when looking at wins. The Cowgirls played their best ball late in the season under first year head coach Paige Landwehr. Maddy Duncan became Sidney’s all-time leading scorer with a nice mix of experience and youth around her to win another Corner Conference title.
Shenandoah reached five wins with Ava Wolf leading the way inside. The Fillies were helped out by the return of Roxy Denton for the last half of the season and really hit their stride during the last couple weeks competing well against eventual state tournament teams in Glenwood and Red Oak.
Fremont-Mills was better than Sidney for one night, but couldn’t get past the Cowgirls in the conference or regional tournaments. A strong senior class led the Knights to a nine-win season.
Essex struggled all season with low numbers for first-year head coach Rob Erickson, but they found success late, winning their last two regular season games, including the home finale.
Sidney and Fremont-Mills joined forces in wrestling again and finished second at the Corner Conference Tournament. The Warriors had one district qualifier in Colton Hauschild, who led a group of three athletes who reached 30 wins on the season.
It was the second straight difficult season for Shenandoah wrestling as they battled extremely low numbers again, winning just one dual and being shut out of districts for the second straight year.
There were about 35 athletes considered for this winter’s team, including at least one from every program. The senior class leads the way with 13 athletes on the team, seven on the first team. There are three juniors, one on the first team, and four sophomores, two on each team.
The winter all-area team follows, listed alphabetically starting with the first team.
2019/2020 Winter All-Area First Team
Wyatt Aufdenberg, senior, Shenandoah bowling
Aufdenberg is the first Mustang bowler honored and had a great season to help lead Shenandoah to all of its success. He averaged a 378 series for the season and was the team’s top bowler at the state tournament. He also won the Hawkeye 10 Conference individual championship and medaled at the state qualifying tournament.
Alyssa Dukes, senior, Shenandoah bowling
Dukes led a balanced Fillies attack this season. She wasn’t able to repeat last year’s performance at state qualifying to earn a berth at the state meet, but was a consistent leader for the Fillies all season. She led the team with a 302 series average in the final year of her outstanding career. Dukes steps up to the first team after being a second team pick last winter.
Maddy Duncan, senior, Sidney basketball
Duncan is the first basketball player and Sidney athlete honored here. She was a dominant force on the basketball court, leading the Cowgirls to the Corner Conference’s regular season title and a postseason win. Her 27 points in a regional loss to Exira/EHK gave her the program’s all-time scoring record with 1,564 points. She also led the Cowgirls with 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game. This is Duncan’s third straight appearance on the winter first team. She was also named to the first team in the fall.
Courtney Goodman, senior, Fremont-Mills basketball
Goodman is the first Knight mentioned and did everything for her team this season and during her career. She scored 8.3 points, pulled down 4.3 rebounds and led the Knights with 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game this year. She was one of many Knight seniors who will be difficult to replace next season.
Colton Hauschild, senior, Southwest Iowa wrestling
Hauschild is the lone wrestler on this year’s team and was the only district tournament qualifier for the two teams in our coverage area. He won 30 matches and became the Southwest Iowa program’s all-time wins leader. He won the sectional tournament, placed third at the district tournament and was an all-conference performer. Hauschild was also a first-team fall selection.
Noah Jorgenson, senior, Sidney basketball
Jorgenson led the Cowboys again this winter and is the only first-team member that played boys basketball. He scored 19 points per game to finish 28 points shy of 1,000 for his career. He shot 44 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line. He also led the Cowboys with 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. This is Jorgenson’s second straight first-team winter selection. He was also named to the fall first team.
Devin Morelock, senior, Shenandoah bowling
Morelock is the second member of the Mustang bowling team to make the first team. He led the Mustangs with a 411 series average and was runner-up at the state qualifying meet. Morelock also played on the Mustang basketball team and earned some minutes late in the season. This is Morelock’s second straight first team winter appearance and third straight appearance on the winter team after being a second team selection two years ago.
Chay Ward, sophomore, Sidney basketball
Ward joins Duncan as Cowgirls on the first team. A first-year varsity player, this sophomore was instrumental in Sidney winning a conference title. She was second on the team at 9.4 points per game and also pulled down 4.3 rebounds per contest, gaining valuable experience with this year’s seniors for a program she’ll be expected to be a leader for her final two years.
Ava Wolf, sophomore, Shenandoah basketball
Wolf gained valuable experience on last year’s team and that carried over into a leadership role for one of the two sophomores on our first team. She led the Fillies at 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, showing a variety of post moves that worked consistently, regardless of the opponent.
Zayne Zwickel, junior, Shenandoah bowling
Zwickel gives Shenandoah bowling a third first-team member. He’s also the only junior on the first team. He medaled at the Hawkeye 10 Tournament and was right behind Aufdenberg for top team honors at the state tournament. He was second on the team with a 390 series average and will be the leader going forward for the program. Zwickel moves up after being a second-team selection last winter.
2019/2020 Winter All-Area Second Team
Kyle Cerven, senior, Shenandoah basketball
Cerven is the first member of the second team after leading the Mustangs at 13.6 points per game this season. He is the first Mustang basketball player recognized. Cerven was one Mustang who could create his own shot against the tough opponents in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game. Cerven was a first team selection last winter and a first team pick in the fall.
Elise Dailey, junior, Essex basketball
Dailey is the first Essex athlete on the team after leading the Trojanettes at 9.2 points per game. Her ability to score and rebound down low for Essex made the Trojanettes tough to defend. She also led the team with 6.9 rebounds per game. Dailey was also a second team selection last winter.
Kaelynn Driskell, sophomore, Fremont-Mills basketball
Driskell is the second Fremont-Mills girls basketball player on the team. She led the Knights at 10.7 points per game and shot the 3-pointer at a 40 percent clip. She added 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Driskell was also a second team selection last winter and a second team pick in the fall.
Nichole Gilbert, senior, Shenandoah basketball
Gilbert did a little bit of everything for the Fillies in leading them to a five-win season. She scored 6.3 points per game and added 4.6 rebounds and 3 steals per contest. Her play on the perimeter offensively and defensively was vital to the team’s success. Gilbert was a first team pick in the fall.
Wesley Johnson, senior, Essex basketball
Johnson gives Essex boys basketball a representative as he led the Trojans on the basketball court for the final time in his career. He led the team in points (8.1 per game) and rebounds (6.9). His leadership was huge for a very young team.
Cole Jorgenson, sophomore, Sidney basketball
Jorgenson is the second Sidney boys basketball player to make the list and was a big reason that the Cowboys achieved a winning record this season. His 12 points per game was second best on the team. He made 44 3-pointers, third most in the conference.
Braden Knight, junior, Shenandoah basketball
Knight stepped up for the Mustangs as a junior and was second on the team at 11.6 points per game. He showed a mid-range offensive game that is rare at all levels in today’s game and shot 42 percent from the field. He added 4.7 rebounds per game for an undersized Mustangs team that won five games.
Olivia Larsen, senior, Sidney basketball
Larsen only scored 45 points this season, but she did everything else for the Cowgirls. When Duncan wasn’t on the point, it was Larsen. Duncan and Ward got the attention, but Larsen was in charge of putting everything in place for the Cowgirls and she was huge in helping the team to 14 wins and a conference title. She pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game and led the Cowgirls at 3.5 assists per contest. Larsen was named to the first team in the fall.
Eli Owen, senior, Fremont-Mills basketball
Owen is the representative for Fremont-Mills boys basketball and was the leader for the team’s nine-win season. He led the Knights at 13.3 points per game and shot 84 percent from the free throw line. He was also the main player in getting his teammates involved, leading the way at 3 assists per game. This was the second straight winter Owen was a second team selection.
Ireland Palmer, senior, Shenandoah bowling
Palmer is the only piece of the second team that didn’t play basketball. She was second on the Fillies with a 299 series average. She led the Fillies in multiple matches this season and finished her career with a state qualifying tournament medal.
Congratulations to the 2019/20 Winter All-Area Team.
