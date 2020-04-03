Spring sports remain on hold.
That’s the announcement, Friday, April 3 from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association.
Events for boys and girls sports as well as music and speech remain prohibited through April 30 after Governor Kim Reynolds extended school closures through that date.
An updated schedule for spring activities will be provided Monday, April 6. The dates provide for a May 1 return to school.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA said in Friday’s release they are working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state and local guidelines.
Schedules will continue to be assessed as the crisis continues.
