The high school softball and baseball seasons in Iowa started, Monday, June 1 with the first day of practice.
The Shenandoah softball and baseball teams spent the late afternoon hours taking part in their first organized practice of any kind in more than 11 weeks after COVID-19 health concerns shut down schools and school-related activities in March.
Both teams have a small group of seniors that will be ending their high school careers with some sense of normalcy, a sports season.
Claire Adkins is a senior softball player and said it was a lot of fun to be with her teammates again.
“We got to work right away,” said Adkins, “because we know there isn’t much time until our first game. The goal was to get lots of reps and try to catch up on what we missed the last two months in pre-season work.”
Nick Mather is a senior on the baseball team and said it was great to return to the field.
“It felt good to throw the ball again,” said Mather, “and see my friends.”
While the basics of practice were mainly the same, there have been changes put in place to protect the health of the athletes and coaches.
Mather said the main message from the coaches to the baseball team was to stay away from each other and use lots of hand sanitizer.
Adkins said basically the same thing, and added the extra precautions were good to see.
“It was a reminder,” said Adkins, “that if we continue to follow these guidelines our world can hopefully get back to normalcy soon.”
Baseball and softball players and coaches have known since May 20 practice was going to start when it did and Mather said that was an exciting day. He realized quickly he needed new cleats and made the purchase.
He is expected to be one of Shenandoah’s top pitchers this season after leading the team with 44 2/3 innings pitched and 34 strikeouts last season.
Adkins called the upcoming season “an awesome ending to a rough end of the school year.”
She made 15 starts for the Fillies last season as an outfielder and hit .286 with 16 runs scored and eight RBIs. She also made two pitching appearances.
She said her free time over the last several weeks has been spent playing catch, continuing to pitch and taking some swings to get ready for the season. She’s also been wrapping up her schoolwork and spending time with family.
Mather is a big St. Louis Cardinals fan and said it’s been a sad past few months in that respect as well. He has spent his free time running, watching TV and movies, playing video games and working.
He is part of a Mustang team that returns just about everybody from last season’s seven-win team.
“My goal is to make it further in districts than in past years,” said Mather, “or even making it to state.”
Adkins admits she was shocked when the news came out there will be a season, but is excited it’s going to take place.
“I hope to improve as a team and be more confident in myself this season,” said Adkins. “I think our time apart will really bring everyone together. I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish this season.”
The Mustangs and Fillies open the baseball and softball seasons, Monday, June 15 at home against Clarinda.
