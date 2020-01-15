The Shenandoah Mustangs continued their strong bowling season with a Red Oak Tournament championship, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Additionally, Payton Stephens bowled quite well in winning the tournament title, opening the day with a 256. He followed that with a 222 for a 478 series, 38 pins ahead of the runner-up.
The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,919 to win the title by 143 pins over runner-up Harlan. Red Oak, Lewis Central and Creston were also in the field and finished in that order.
The Fillies finished fourth, but had a nice total of 2,306 pins, 88 behind team champion Harlan.
The Mustangs also broke two school records on the day. The 1,091 pin team score put up during the first individual game broke the old record by 37 pins giving them the new high individual round team game record. They also broke the high individual round team series mark with a 2,041, which broke the old record by 35.
Four Mustangs broke 200 during the first individual game with Stephens joined by Devin Morelock with a 233, Zander Steiner a 213 and Zayne Zwickel a 201. Stephens’ 222 was the only score above 200 in game two, but they held on for the series record.
Stephens’ 478 series was followed by a 413 from Morelock. The other Mustang scorers were Steiner with a 390, Zwickel a 381 and a 379 from Wyatt Aufdenberg. Christian Dukes added a 291 series.
The Mustangs had a chance to break their overall school record as well, but couldn’t break the 200 barrier in any of their Baker games. Their 194 in game two was best.
On the girls side, the top four Fillies bowled a 300 series or better.
Ireland Palmer led the Fillies with a 172 second game and 338 series. Her 338 score tied her for fourth overall in the five-team field.
Alyssa Dukes followed Palmer with a 316. Bailey Maher added a 304 and Natalie Gilbert a 300. Alexa Munsinger was Shenandoah’s final scorer with a 235 while Ciara Schierkolk bowled a 167 series.
Aleesha Oden of Lewis Central won the individual title with a 393 series.
Shenandoah gained some ground with their 813 Baker score, which was best among the teams. Their second game score of 191 was their best.
Shenandoah’s team score of 2,306 also trailed Lewis Central’s 2,325 and Red Oak’s 2,362.
The tournament marked Shenandoah’s third competition in four days. Their next event is also the home finale, Monday, Jan. 20 against St. Albert.
