SIDNEY – Sidney baseball not only broke open a close game with a big inning, but finished the contest early with a 10-run bottom of the fifth to earn a 22-12 win over Griswold, Monday, June 22.
The first nine Cowboys reached safely in the fifth inning on just two hits. One of those hits was an RBI triple from Cole Stenzel, his second triple of the game.
Those two hits would be the only two of the inning for the Cowboys as a wild pitch allowed Brydon Huntley to score, ending the game.
The Tiger offense looked strong early, scoring three runs in the first inning against Sidney pitcher Will Oswald. They added five against Huntley in the second inning. Garett Phillips worked the final three innings on the mound and gave up four.
The Sidney bats kept pace with Griswold early, setting the stage for the big inning at the end.
The Cowboys evened the score in the bottom of the first. Huntley, Leighton Whipple and Cale Phillips all produced first inning hits. Stenzel also drove in a run with a groundout.
Sidney scored two more runs in the second inning. Kyle Beam doubled to open the frame. An error allowed him to score and then Oswald’s single drove in another.
Sidney scored seven in the third to take a 12-10 lead. Cale Phillips and Beam had RBI hits early in the inning and then Stenzel’s first triple came with the bases loaded and gave Sidney its first lead at 11-10. He would score on a wild pitch for the final run of the frame.
Griswold tied the game in the fifth, but wouldn’t bat again.
The win pushed Sidney to 3-0 overall and in the Corner Conference. It didn’t play out like Cowboy head coach Brad Johnson would have liked, but it’s a win.
“You have to come to play every night,” said Johnson. “We came in a little loose and maybe not ready, but we came together, started scrapping back and got things rolling.”
Stenzel’s two triples helped him drive in five runs on the night and said triples are fun, but tiring.
“I was just thinking about making contact,” said Stenzel. “I was definitely feeling it coming around second, but I kicked through it and made it.”
The 3-0 start also gave Sidney the top seed in the Corner Conference tournament. Stenzel said it’s been a fun ride so far.
“It’s just hard work and teamwork,” said Stenzel. “Even though we were down, we battled back and came through when it counted.”
Oswald, Cale Phillips and Beam finished with two hits each with Oswald and Beam driving in two runs each. Johnson likes what he has seen from his offense so far.
“Top to bottom, I’m confident we’ll put the ball in play,” said Johnson. “We don’t strike out a lot and are hitting the ball well.”
Garett Phillips earned the win on the mound with three innings of relief. He gave up two hits, two walks and four runs, two earned, while striking out two.
Griswold fell to 0-3 overall and in the conference. Derek Mueller led the Tiger bats with three hits, including a double and a triple.
