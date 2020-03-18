The state wrestling and state boys basketball tournaments are staying at Wells Fargo Arena through at least 2025.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved contracts with Spectra, operator of the Iowa Events Center, during their meeting Thursday, March 12.
The contract extensions keep the IHSAA’s two highest-attended tournaments in Des Moines through 2025. There are also five optional annual renewals in the contract, which could take it through 2030.
The boys basketball tournament has been in Des Moines every year since 1963 and the traditional wrestling tournament every year since 1972. Both events moved to Wells Fargo Arena once it opened in 2006.
The IHSAA also announced there will not be changes to the state dual wrestling tournament and it is part of the wrestling contract at Wells Fargo Arena.
The IHSAA’s wrestling advisory committee met last month to consider possible date and venue changes for state duals. There was an IHSAA staff proposal to move state duals to the current weekend of sectionals and to a different facility. That would have shifted all classes to district events as the only tournaments for individual state qualifying. No formal recommendation was made at the Board of Control meeting and the state dual tournament will stay the day prior to the traditional tournament through the length of the contract with Wells Fargo Arena.
The Board of Control also approved the creation of a student advisory committee, starting in the 2020-21 school year. The 12-member committee will consist of six seniors and six juniors each year. Applications will open later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.