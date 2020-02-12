For the second consecutive Tuesday, the Shenandoah Fillies battled the third-ranked team in Class 4A and fell short.
The Fillies were much closer in the second meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, falling 65-46 to Glenwood.
Glenwood jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 41-17 at the halftime break before cruising to the win in the second half.
Madison Camden led three Rams in double figures with 20 points as Glenwood improved to 21-0 on the season.
Roxy Denton led the Fillies with 13 points. Brenna Godfread and Ava Wolf added seven points each while Nichole Gilbert contributed six.
Allie Eveland led the Fillies with seven rebounds while Gilbert dished out four assists.
Shenandoah concluded regular season play with a 5-16 record. The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
The Fillies open regional play, Saturday, Feb. 15 against another highly-rated opponent as they travel to fourth-ranked Red Oak.
