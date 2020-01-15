RED OAK – The Shenandoah Fillies had all sorts of trouble with Red Oak’s pressure defense and the Tigers were hot from outside, especially in the first half, in a 64-30 win, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Nichole Gilbert ended the first quarter with the first of her three 3-pointers to cut Red Oak’s lead to 20-7.
Red Oak scored the first 23 points of the second quarter to remove any remaining doubt of the game’s outcome.
“They were super physical,” Shenandoah coach Jon Weinrich said. “The game went really fast and we couldn’t slow it down and get baskets. Our minds were going a lot faster than our bodies. It was just a bad day and we move on.”
The Fillies ended the first half on an 8-3 run, mainly against Red Oak’s reserves, but then added the first four points of the second half against the Tigers starters to trim the deficit to 46-19.
“We made some shots and were able to do some good things,” said Weinrich. “We’re definitely getting better, but sometimes when you’re moving forward you take a couple steps back.”
Red Oak responded with the next 10 to put the game away and start the continuous clock.
Playing without leading scorer Sophie Walker, Ellie Rengstorf led four Tigers in double figures with 14 points. Seven different Tigers made at least one of Red Oak’s 10 triples. The Class 3A number 6 Tigers improved to 11-2 on the season. The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
Gilbert led Shenandoah with 11 points. Wolf added 10. Nobody else had more than three as the Fillies fell to 2-10 on the season.
Another rivalry game on the road is next for the Fillies as they play Clarinda, Friday, Jan. 17.
