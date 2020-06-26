SHENANDOAH – For the first time this season, the Shenandoah Fillies couldn’t get the offense going in an 11-1 loss to Harlan, Thursday, June 25.
The Class 4A No. 11 Cyclones scored in the final four innings in a game that was called after five because of the run-rule.
After a scoreless first inning, Harlan took control with a four-run second on four hits. It started with an Emily Brouse double and three of the next five batters drove in a run, two of those on hits. The final run of the inning scored on a wild pitch.
Brouse doubled again to lead off the third and eventually scored. Harlan added two runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth.
The Cyclones finished with eight hits, led by leadoff hitter Julia Schechinger’s three. Brouse and Kate Heithoff added two each.
The Cyclones specialize in moving runners with small ball, and Fillies head coach Aaron Burdorf said they did a good job.
“We knew they bunted a lot,” said Burdorf. “It comes down to execution. Can we get the out, do we trade an out for a run and how many runs can we give up before the game is out of reach? We were a bit unlucky in that they had some balls bloop in, which gave them runners and opportunities to move around on the bunt. We have to execute and get outs and we didn’t every time.”
Shenandoah scored its only run in the second frame. Macee Blank singled with two outs, and then Claire Adkins walked. Delanie Voshell followed with a single to score Blank.
Voshell and Nichole Gilbert singled in the first inning. The Fillies had just one total base runner in the final three frames.
Voshell’s two hits led the Fillies, who finished with just four hits against two Harlan pitchers. The Fillies had scored 69 runs in their first five games, but Burdorf said it just wasn’t there tonight.
“We had girls taking good swings,” said Burdorf. “We had good plate discipline, but they are really good. I felt we had the zone expanded on us a couple times, but we put the ball in play. Our girls had good approaches and hit the ball hard.”
Brouse struck out seven in four innings of work in the circle to earn the win for the Cyclones, who improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Voshell gave up eight hits and five walks while striking out three in five innings.
The Fillies fell to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
