Track and field teams from across the state found out, Tuesday, March 17 where they will be going for state qualifying track.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the sites for meets scheduled to be run, Thursday, May 14.
Spring activities are currently suspended through April 12. Any updates or adjustments to the schedule will be announced when available.
The state qualifying meets determine who competes at the state track and field meet.
Team assignments won’t be released until closer to the meet, but Shenandoah will likely head to Treynor, which is one of eight sites in Class 2A.
Audubon, Mount Ayr and West Harrison are three of the 12 Class 1A sites and all possibilities for the Corner Conference schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.