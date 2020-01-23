The Shenandoah bowling team will make another trip to Council Bluffs’ Thunderbowl this season.
The Mustangs and Fillies will be part of the Class 1A District 3 state qualifying bowling meet, Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Council Bluffs.
State qualifying assignments were released, Thursday, Jan. 23 for all three classes.
Shenandoah will be joined by Clarinda, Creston, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak and St. Albert at the state qualifying meet, which is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. start.
Shenandoah now has four trips to Thunderbowl on the schedule for the remainder of the season. The Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament is there as well as road duals against Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.