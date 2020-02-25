The Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament will remain at Waterloo’s Cadillac XBC through 2022.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association made the announcement, Monday, Feb. 24.
Cadillac XBC has hosted the co-ed state tournament since 2018. Prior to the move to Waterloo, Des Moines’ Plaza Lanes had hosted the event. The tournament is a three-day event with each of the three classes being contested on separate days.
The IGHSAU sanctioned the sport in 2007 while the IHSAA followed in 2010.
Shenandoah has become close to a regular at the state tournament with the boys qualifying as a team, four times and the girls twice since 2015.
