Softball and baseball season in Iowa will start later than originally scheduled.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association announced new summer season start dates, Friday, April 10.
Practice was originally scheduled to begin, Monday, May 4 in both sports, but will now start Monday, May 18 if school resumes May 1 as it is currently scheduled.
The state associations pushed the start date back to prevent a lot of overlap between spring and summer sports. The spring sports postseason has been pushed back with spring sports currently suspended through April 30.
Pitching and catching are allowed to begin May 1 and the IHSAA will provide for 10 days of batting practice between May 1 and May 18.
The first competition date in both sports is now Monday, June 1.
Postseason dates for both sports were not changed.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU will continue to provide updates if any further changes are needed.
