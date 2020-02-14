Bel Pershing scored 32 points, including eight 3-pointers and St. Albert routed Essex 92-27 in a Class 1A Region 7 first-round girls basketball tournament game, Thursday, Feb. 13.
Allie Petry added 22 points and Makenna Shepard scored six points and contributed nine assists and six steals as 12 of the 14 Saintes that saw the floor scored.
St. Albert jumped all over Essex immediately, leading 26-5 after the first quarter. The lead was extended to 48-17 at halftime and 72-21 after three quarters.
Essex head coach Rob Erickson said St. Albert was incredibly fast from the top player all the way down to the bottom of the lineup and the Trojanettes couldn’t keep up.
It was a thrilling final week for the Trojanettes, winning for the first time Monday against Heartland Christian and then winning again Tuesday against Griswold, but the Saintes were a much stronger opponent.
Desi Glasgo led Essex with eight points and Elise Dailey added six as Essex’s season ended with a 2-15 record.
The Trojanettes don’t lose any of the eight athletes that played this season as they had four juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen in the program.
St. Albert’s five-game losing streak ended as the Saintes improved to 10-11 on the season. The Saintes advance to the second round, Tuesday, Feb. 18 as another Corner Conference team makes the trip to Council Bluffs in East Mills.
