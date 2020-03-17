On the day high school golf and tennis practices were scheduled to start across Iowa, those seasons, and all other school activities, were put on hold.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association announced, Monday, March 16 all school activities will be prohibited through the state’s K-12 recommended school closure of four weeks.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made the school closure recommendation, Sunday, March 15 and area schools quickly made the move to close their doors in response to community spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa.
Boys and girls golf and tennis practice were scheduled to begin March 16 with the first possible competition date March 25 for girls golf and March 30 for boys golf as well as boys and girls tennis.
Boys and girls track and field teams had already started preseason practices with the first competition date, Feb. 17, the same day as the beginning of practice.
The earliest that spring sports can now begin is Monday, April 13, which is also when school would begin again based on the governor’s current recommendation.
“It’s scary knowing that we might not even have a last year in the upcoming sports,” Shenandoah senior and tennis player Natalie Gilbert said. “It’s emotional knowing this is time you can’t get back, whether it’s school, sports or friends. I just hope things will soon clear off and we can get back to the way things were.”
Gilbert and twin sister Nichole have had their final tennis season in mind ever since last year’s third-place finish at the Class 1A state doubles tournament.
Brian Daoust is the head coach of the Shenandoah girls tennis team, a program that has been as successful as about any in the state over the last several years. He has now lost that chance to work with those two and the rest of the Fillies through this suspension.
“I have two girls that have built up to this season for a long time,” Daoust said on the Gilbert sisters. “I feel bad for them. If this is how it ends, it’s unfortunate.”
Another senior with very high expectations this spring is Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson. The Central College recruit was state runner-up in cross country this fall and has goals of matching or improving on that success at the state track meet this spring.
“I was looking forward to a track season and having the opportunity to run fast,” said Jorgenson. “The fact I may never have that opportunity in the rest of my high school career is pretty tough to process and sad.”
There will be no competitions or practices during the four-week prohibition and no in-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes.
Essex Activities Director Mike Almquist called it “a disadvantage for the student-athletes” while Shenandoah Activities Director Aaron Burdorf felt “really bad” for the seniors, but both agreed it’s the correct decision.
“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our first priority,” said Burdorf.
Athlete workouts now have to be done on their own, which is tough for a coach.
“This really sets our program back,” said Essex girls track and field coach Jasmine Glasgo. “All we can do is tell the kids to run or workout on their own, but that puts the responsibility on them. I’m hoping if they care at all about their season, they will work out.”
Shenandoah boys track and field coach Ty Ratliff calls this “an unfortunate event,” but realizes it was needed.
“You never want any season to get cut short,” said Ratliff, “but this is a pandemic way bigger than just our track team. The most important part during this time is that everybody stays healthy and when we are able to return we can regroup and pick up where we left off.”
Coaches aren’t allowed to have any in-person contact with their athletes, but there are still things they can do, according to Sidney boys and girls track and field coach Donnie Sears.
“I plan on manicuring the track daily,” said Sears, “and to let the kids know what’s usable just as a communication aspect.”
He added since there will be some online learning for Sidney students during the time off, that can be used in sports as well. He gave the example of a discus thrower can work on their throw, have a family member record the practice and send that video to their throwing coach by email or something similar. The coach can then send back some things to work on.
Ratliff and Glasgo are posting workouts online that their athletes will be able to see.
Olivia Larsen is one of Sears’ top returning athletes. She was a member of the medal-winning 800 meter medley relay at last year’s state track meet.
“This is very disappointing for everyone,” said Larsen. “It isn’t like college where we can gain back eligibility, so we just lose this year.”
Wesley Johnson is an Essex senior planning on competing in golf and track and field this spring.
“It hurts a lot,” said Johnson, “knowing we won’t be able to practice as a team or compete in meets for the next month. It feels even sadder knowing if the school shutdown lasts more than a month, I may not participate in high school sports ever again.”
If the spring sports season does resume, these four weeks could be huge in determining who has the stamina to finish that 800 meter run strong at state qualifying track, or who has stayed in shape and worked on their chipping enough to hit their approach shot close to the pin on the 18th hole at districts or regionals. It could also determine who has that last extra ounce of strength left deep in the third set of their third tennis match of the regional or district tournament.
The boys and girls associations have also told the coaches big group workouts aren’t allowed, so everyone either has to practice individually or in very small groups.
Johnson lives in the country and said he plans on running and hitting quite a bit during the break.
Mari Skyberg Lie is a foreign exchange student from Norway who lives with Larsen and Larsen said they’ll likely do many of their workouts together.
“I am going to do everything I can to stay in shape,” said Larsen, “so when the season resumes I am ready to go.”
Gilbert said everyone now has more time than they would have had without school being canceled to make sure they’re ready.
“I plan on running a lot,” said Gilbert, “to try to stay in shape. I plan to use the time that we typically aren’t given, and I want to make the most of it.”
Jorgenson said he’s in pretty good shape now, but needs to continue to build.
“I will make sure to follow my workouts as close as possible,” said Jorgenson, “and keep putting in the work needed to succeed at a high level.”
While Daoust feels bad for his team, he hopes his girls will work on their game and be ready to go if they get a chance to start the season.
“Stay in shape,” said Daoust. “You can still practice (your game) and practice social distancing. You can wear a glove on your left hand and never touch the ball.”
Daoust adds a plea to stay positive and avoid the mindset of “it’s all over now.”
Glasgo echoed those same thoughts while the athletes have the extra time off.
“I’m trying to send the message to the kids to continue living your life just in a more remote way,” said Glasgo. “These kids are going to have a lot of accountability resting on their shoulders, but I know they are good kids and they will do what they need to do.”
School weight rooms are closed during this as well, but Ratliff adds there are body weight exercises that can be done.
“Working on strength, mobility and cardio are all things our athletes can do from home,” said Ratliff.
Sidney Activities Director Kent Larsen said if school and activities are allowed to return, there are competitions scheduled the week of April 13 and it won’t be hard to figure out who has put in the time and who hasn’t during the four-week stretch.
All of that is assuming spring sports and school does return April 13. There still isn’t much known about the coronavirus, which has changed everyone’s life to some degree in the span of a week, and nobody knows how long quarantine and social distancing will be more than just suggestions in this country.
It likely won’t take much of an extension of the suspension to eliminate spring sports completely with the postseason scheduled to start between May 13 and 18 in every coverage area sports.
There are also many non-sports events that these high schoolers are now in danger of losing. Speech and music events have already been canceled and events the seniors have been looking forward to, like prom and graduation may be in jeopardy as well.
“I feel bad for the seniors,” Sears said. “Everything has been taken away. It’s a hollow, sad and frustrating feeling.”
Sears had a senior at home last year, and said he couldn’t imagine the toll this is taking on the current seniors and their families.
Going back to sports, “I would sure like to see my kids run,” said Sears.
Kent Larsen adds with those thoughts out there, how much harder does that make it for the athletes to motivate themselves to train.
“Will the kids train on their own,” said Larsen, “with the possibility that they’ll be training for nothing.”
Guidance on any future spring activities will be announced by the IHSAA and IGHSAU.
