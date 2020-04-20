Spring sports in the state of Iowa have been canceled.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union made the announcement, Friday, April 17 with guidance from Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health. Gov. Reynolds announced the closure of in-person schooling for the remainder of the academic year Friday.
The cancellation is effective for all practices, competitions and postseason events in golf, tennis, soccer and track and field in the state.
Softball and baseball are currently suspended. An assessment will be made before June with practice, competition and postseason dates announced when available.
Look for more on the cancellation of spring sports in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.