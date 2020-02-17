Southwest Iowa senior Colton Hauschild ended his wrestling career with a third-place finish at the Class 2A District 2 Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 15 at Atlantic High School.
Hauschild lost his semifinal match at 145 pounds by fall in 1 minute, 59 seconds to Emry Colby of Panorama. Hauschild responded with a win by fall over Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra in 56 seconds in the third-place match. Colby lost by major decision to Winterset’s Jack West in the final, denying Hauschild a wrestleback opportunity.
Hauschild ended the season with a 30-9 overall record. His career ended with 113 wins, most in Southwest Iowa program history.
Hauschild was Southwest Iowa’s only representative at the district tournament and scored the team 10 points, a 12th-place team finish.
Each of the other 11 teams that competed qualified at least one athlete for the state tournament, which starts Thursday, Feb. 20 in Des Moines. Winterset led the group with five. There were four from Atlantic and Red Oak, three from Harlan, two each out of Clarinda, Creston, Greene County and Panorama and one from ADM and Glenwood.
