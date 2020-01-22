CLARINDA – Southwest Iowa lost all three of its duals, Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Clarinda.
The Warriors lost 59-21 to Missouri Valley, 56-18 to Tri-Center and 58-24 to Clarinda.
The Warriors were without two of their top three wrestlers as Layne Ettleman and Colton Hauschild missed the meet.
Samuel Daly, Dawson Erickson, Kyle Kesterson and Joseph Thompson all earned two wins for the Warriors, although each of the four took a forfeit for at least one of their wins.
“They had some good matches,” said Lang. “Justin Wells came out against the Missouri Valley kid and got a big win. Kesterson showed he can step up and be a good team leader. He had a good match against the Missouri Valley kid and then wrestled well against (Connor) Attkisson of Tri-Center. Daly looked pretty good. Overall we wrestled hard.”
The Warriors scored their most points against Clarinda, but it was all in forfeit wins. Hadley Reilly was the only Warrior that lasted six minutes in a losing effort, dropping an 11-0 major decision at 145 pounds.
Southwest Iowa opened the evening against Missouri Valley and didn’t win until Daly earned a fall at 220, cutting the Big Red lead to 48-6. Wells earned a 7-4 decision at 106 while Kesterson won his match at 120 by fall. Isaiah Carpenter took a forfeit. Every Missouri Valley win was by fall or forfeit except Erickson losing an 18-2 technical fall.
Thompson won his match by fall against Tri-Center while Erickson and Daly took forfeit wins. Reilly lost a 10-6 decision while Wells dropped a 20-5 technical fall.
Kesterson’s match against Attkisson was one of several where a Warrior had to step up and wrestle against strong competition.
“It’s nice to see this level of competition,” said Lang. “Our kids need to get over the hump and take it to the next level. They need to be mentally focused and tell themselves mentally they need to keep pushing harder.”
The Warriors return to the mat this weekend at the two-day John Harris Tournament in Corning.
