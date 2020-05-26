Shenandoah High School found its new boys basketball coach inside the program.
The promotion of Jay Soderberg from assistant to head coach was approved by the Shenandoah school board during a special meeting, Tuesday, May 26.
Soderberg takes over as the new head coach after spending last season as an assistant under Derek Howard, who resigned after three seasons.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity as head coach,” said Soderberg. “I enjoyed working as an assistant with Derek and Adam (Wright) last season and learning a bit more.”
Soderberg said it was good to be an assistant for a year, mainly to get to know the athletes.
“It was good to get to know the kids and some of the culture,” said Soderberg, “and some of the other coaches. I walked into a lot of gyms I had never been in before, so it was good to get familiar with the surroundings and to meet some of the people you’re going against.”
Soderberg came to Shenandoah from Essex, where he coached girls basketball for six years, baseball for five and golf for one. He said there are similarities in where the Shenandoah boys are now compared to where the Essex girls were when he started.
“When I started at Essex it was a rebuilding culture,” said Soderberg, “and it’s the same here at Shenandoah. My first year at Essex we had eight wins. That first summer I was established at Essex, the girls got into the weight room, came to open gyms and we jumped 10 wins to 18.”
He said there are obvious obstacles to overcome in duplicating that success. While softball and baseball are allowed to resume June 1 in the state, organized offseason work in other sports is suspended until July 1. Soderberg said that gives the kids even more responsibility at a time when resources can be limited.
“I put it on the kids saying if you guys really want to make an impact during the winter season,” said Soderberg, “it has to start now.”
Soderberg is hopeful restrictions lift July 1, so he has at least a little time to work with the team this summer.
“We’ll get some skills stuff in,” said Soderberg. “I would love to get them into a camp or a five-on-five league so the younger guys can play.”
Soderberg inherits a team that won five games last season, and returns only three athletes who saw major minutes in Braden Knight, Brody Owen and Blake Herold.
Soderberg had a good first year working with the Mustangs and is excited for the opportunity to guide the program in working its way up the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Soderberg was asked what Mustang fans can expect when they come to a game this winter.
“They can expect more yelling than they are used to,” said Soderberg. “Derek was a very quiet, reserved coach and I’m about the exact opposite. I get excited.”
He added an up-tempo style can be expected on both ends of the floor with an emphasis on making sure you’re taking good shots. The main thing Soderberg said he wants from each of his kids is to compete.
“Go out there for 32 minutes and leave nothing out there,” said Soderberg. “Work hard the whole time. I hope to have an eight or nine player rotation with guys coming in and flying around, doing the best they can to create chaos.”
Soderberg was 77-55 in his six seasons at Essex, including three 18-plus win seasons.
The school board also approved Karter Rohrbaugh as an assistant boys basketball coach.
