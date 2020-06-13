Sidney baseball doesn’t have a big group of athletes with varsity experience, but the group they do have has enjoyed some success.
Brad Johnson starts his second season leading the Cowboy program. Last year’s group won seven games and finished .500 in Corner Conference play.
Brett Gruber, Will Oswald and Cale Phillips are the senior leaders.
Gruber hit .379 last season, leading Sidney with 25 hits, including eight for extra bases. He’ll stay in the middle infield and on the mound, where he threw 18 innings with 26 strikeouts and a 6.22 ERA.
Phillips returns as the primary catcher. He hit .214 with seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Oswald plays the outfield and gives the offense a power bat. He hit .242 last season with two home runs and a triple.
Johnson also has a pair of sophomores who played a lot last season in Garett Phillips and Cole Stenzel.
Phillips is Sidney’s top returning pitcher in terms of innings pitched at 23 1/3. He struck out 36 with an ERA of 6. He’ll hold down an infield position when not on the mound. Stenzel can play about anywhere. He hit .224 with five doubles.
Leighton Whipple is back for his junior season after a year out of the district. He hit .190 with six RBIs and threw 10 2/3 innings as a freshman.
Donovan Racine is another strong newcomer. He’s a junior who only played in two varsity contests last season. Johnson said Racine’s success at the junior varsity level makes him a prime contender for a lineup spot at the varsity level this summer.
Johnson said the remaining spots are up for grabs with several varsity newcomers trying to earn as many at-bats as possible.
“We have a lot of young players excited and working hard on the field who will contribute at the varsity level,” said Johnson.
Like many other coaches in the state, Johnson is concerned about the kids’ conditioning level and how well many of their arms hold up without their usual offseason and preseason programs.
The Cowboys open the season, Monday, June 15 at Fremont-Mills. The home opener is June 19 against East Mills. Griswold and West Harrison are the only other home games scheduled for the Cowboys this season.
