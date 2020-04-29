Sidney graduate Bryson Duncan was one week away from the start of spring football at Peru State when football and the campus were shut down because of health concerns caused by COVID-19.
Spring football was set to be the first for Peru State’s new head coach, Casey Creehan, who was hired by the school in late February.
After playing in six games for the Bobcats as a sophomore, Duncan was excited to see how well he would fit in the new system.
“We will be running a new offense this year with a new head coach,” said Duncan. “I honestly feel like the new offense fits my style better.”
Duncan has had a strong offseason and is hoping his at-home workouts are continuing that momentum into his junior season.
“I have gained a decent amount of body weight and strength this off-season,” said Duncan. “I have been doing all of my workouts from home. I’m fortunate enough to have a little bit of equipment at home that I can do most of the lifts. I am also doing a lot of speed and agility in the backyard.”
Duncan has two years of eligibility left as a Bobcat, but said he is hoping to graduate after the fall 2021 semester with his business management degree.
“I have had a great experience at Peru so far,” said Duncan, “and have met many great people. I look forward to continued success in the classroom and on the field.”
The Bobcat running back rushed for 59 yards last season, including a 51-yard run in the Bobcats’ second game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.