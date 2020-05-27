Sidney has set its schedule for this summer’s softball and baseball seasons.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will begin practice, Monday, June 1 with the first games taking place June 15.
The Corner Conference will play a single round-robin this season instead of the usual double. The Corner Conference Tournament will still be played, and in the exact spot it was originally scheduled.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced last week the extension of the softball regular season by one week. Class 1A regional play will now begin Monday, July 13 with baseball district play starting Thursday, July 9 in Class 1A.
Sidney activities director Kent Larsen said a few baseball games may still be added to the schedule and they are unsure at this point if softball will still travel to the Bedford Tournament.
Sidney’s softball and baseball schedule follows.
Monday, June 15: Softball/Baseball at Fremont-Mills
Wednesday, June 17: Softball at home vs. Shenandoah
Friday, June 19: Softball/Baseball at home vs. East Mills
Saturday, June 20: Baseball at West Harrison Tournament
Monday, June 22: Softball/Baseball at home vs. Griswold
Tuesday, June 23: Baseball at home vs. West Harrison
Thursday, June 25: Softball and Baseball at Corner Conference Tournament
Friday, June 26: Softball and Baseball at Corner Conference Tournament finals (at Essex)
Saturday, June 27: Softball at Bedford Tournament
Monday, June 29: Softball/Baseball at Essex
Tuesday, June 30: Softball at West Harrison
Thursday, July 2: Softball/Baseball at Stanton
Friday, July 3: Softball at St. Albert
Monday, July 6: Baseball at AHSTW
Tuesday, July 7: Softball at home vs. Riverside and Baseball at Tri-Center
Wednesday, July 8: Softball at Southwest Valley
Friday, July 10: Softball at home vs. Bedford
