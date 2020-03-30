Preparations continue for Sidney football’s first 11-man season in nearly two decades and now head coach Donnie Sears and staff know the nine opponents.
The Cowboys will play five home games in 2020 and the non-district schedule is exactly who they requested.
“We put four requests in,” said Sears, “and those are our four teams. We only had four schools respond to us when we put out feelers. We didn’t pick teams for any reason other than Red Oak and Shenandoah are close and it will be a good gate, so from financial and travel standpoints that made sense.”
Shenandoah and Red Oak are the two non-district road games for the Cowboys. Sears said it would have been nice to have one of them at home, but they are both short trips.
Sidney will start the season with a home game against West Monona. Sidney then travels to Shenandoah before welcoming in Logan-Magnolia. A trip to Red Oak wraps up the non-district schedule.
Class A District 9 play starts with two home games, a district Sears expects to be tough.
“These schools are pretty good,” said Sears. “Tri-Center made the playoffs in 1A last year. St. Albert reloads and had a young team last year. I’m not sure AHSTW lost a kid from a 5-4 team. Southwest Valley returns a lot. Shenandoah and Red Oak are 2A. Logan-Magnolia has a fantastic coach in Matt Straight, who has taken them to the Dome. The schedule is dynamite and it’s a bunch of people we haven’t played, which is fun.”
Making the switch from 8-Man to 11-Man gives Sidney nine new teams on the schedule, and Sears said they are choosing to address the positive aspects of that.
“It’s intriguing,” Sears said. “It’s a big change, but we’re enjoying the process of finding an offense and a defense. We have been going around and talking with coaches. We have looked at e-books and listened to podcasts to figure out what gives us the best chance to be successful. We have come up with a base offense and a base defense and are looking at where can we simplify things as much as possible so these kids can play fast. That’s enjoyable to do.”
Sidney will play three of its five district games at home with Tri-Center, AHSTW and St. Albert making the trip to Sidney. The Cowboys will make district road trips to Riverside and Southwest Valley.
Sidney 2020 football schedule
Aug. 28 – West Monona
Sept. 4 – at Shenandoah
Sept. 11 – Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 18 – at Red Oak
Sept. 25 – Tri-Center
Oct. 2 – AHSTW
Oct. 9 – at Riverside
Oct. 16 – at Southwest Valley
Oct. 23 – St. Albert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.