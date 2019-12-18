It was a historic day at Sidney High School, Wednesday, Dec. 18 as senior Thomas Wilson signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Northern Iowa.
Wilson signed with his family and Sidney football teammates and coaches in attendance. He is believed to be the first Sidney athlete to receive an athletic scholarship at a Division I school since 1969 graduate Craig Glasgow, who played football at Iowa.
Wilson will begin his college career on the defensive line for the Panthers and said signing with the Missouri Valley Football Conference school is pretty amazing.
“I never thought I would make it here,” said Wilson, “but it feels great.”
Wilson said going to a D1 school became a priority last year.
“I started to go to more football camps at the end of my junior year,” said Wilson, “and I realized I was better than I thought I was and thought maybe I could go division one and play football at that high level.”
Wilson said the recruiting process was a long one, but UNI was the school that rose to the top.
“It’s a great school,” he said. “I have relatives that have gone there. It’s a small-town school with great coaches.”
Mark Farley is the head coach of the Panthers. He just finished his 19th season in charge and led them to the quarterfinals of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. The playoff appearance was the 10th in Farley’s tenure.
Farley has two southwest Iowa athletes that started on his offensive line this year in Jackson Scott-Brown of St. Albert and Spencer Brown of Lenox. Wilson said watching athletes like them builds his confidence in what he can do.
“It’s helpful to see the transformation in some of those kids,” said Wilson, “and seeing how much a better player they can make out of a person that just got there. I know I’ll be putting work in and have a chance to play.”
Wilson finished his senior season for the Cowboys with 32 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss, a season that was cut short by a badly fractured leg during the seventh game of the season. Wilson said that was a pretty scary few days, but the reassurance that a full recovery was likely was huge in knowing he would still get that chance to play football at the next level.
Wilson finished his Sidney career with 147.5 total tackles and 39.5 tackles for loss.
He plans to major in Manufacturing Engineering Technology with an emphasis in metal casting.
