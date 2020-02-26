Sidney senior Noah Jorgenson was a unanimous first-team selection to the Corner Conference’s boys basketball all-conference teams, released Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Jorgenson was joined as a unanimous selection on the first team by Stanton senior Tyler Peterson and East Mills senior Michael Schafer.
Fremont-Mills senior Eli Owen and East Mills senior Nic Duysen were also first-team picks.
Jorgenson had two teammates honored and Owen had three. One Essex Trojan also made the team.
Sidney sophomore Cole Jorgenson was a second-team selection and teammate and classmate Garett Phillips was named to the third team.
Fremont-Mills junior Cooper Langfelt was selected to the second team. Knight freshman Taylor Reed was named to the third team and sophomore Jake Malcom was an honorable mention selection.
Essex was represented by senior Wesley Johnson, who was a third-team pick.
Other second-team selections were Mason Crouse of East Mills and Stanton’s Keygan Day and Carter Johnson.
Stanton’s Easton Hultman and Colton Thornburg were named to the third team.
Lane Mueller of Griswold and Elijah Bryant of Clarinda Academy were honorable mention selections.
