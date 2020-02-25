Sidney senior Maddy Duncan was a unanimous selection to the first team of the Corner Conference’s all-conference teams, released Monday, Feb. 24.
Duncan was one of five Sidney Cowgirls honored. There were three Fremont-Mills Knights and an Essex Trojanette selected as well. There were a total of 20 athletes who earned all-conference recognition.
Duncan was one of three unanimous members of the first team along with East Mills senior Alex Knop and Stanton junior Hope Ogletree.
Sidney freshman Chay Ward and Stanton freshman Jenna Stephens were the other first-team selections.
Sidney senior Olivia Larsen was a second-team pick, junior Alexis Massey was selected to the third team and freshman Avery Dowling earned honorable mention honors.
Fremont-Mills had two of the six members of the second team in sophomore Kaelynn Driskell and senior Courtney Goodman.
Fremont-Mills senior Kaylee Wright was selected to the third team.
Elise Dailey was Essex’s lone selection. The junior was named honorable mention.
The other members of the second team were Emily Williams of East Mills, and Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson and Kami Tibben.
Wright and Massey were joined on the third team by Miah Urban and Natalie Goodman of East Mills, Abby Burke of Stanton and Griswold’s McKenna Wiechman.
Stanton’s Kaitlyn Bruce was the other honorable mention selection.
