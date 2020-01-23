SIDNEY – Sidney’s top player, and one of the best in southwest Iowa, will continue her basketball career at Peru State College.
Maddy Duncan signed her National Letter of Intent, Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Sidney High School Media Center surrounded by her family and teammates.
“This means a lot,” said Duncan, “being that my family, friends and coaches are here. I had a lot of schools on my radar, but I narrowed it down, and then went on another visit to Peru State and decided that’s going to be my home for the next four years.”
Peru State women’s basketball head coach Joan Albury and assistant coach Ian Holleran were both on hand at the ceremony as well and Albury said Holleran saw Duncan first.
“She really stood out to him at a tournament in Des Moines this summer,” said Albury. “She handles the ball well, she shoots it well and she’s a floor general, which was something we have been looking for.”
Albury called Duncan “the complete package” and expects her to make an immediate impact on her program.
“The more we watched her play,” said Albury, “the more we liked what we saw. We kept pursuing her and realized she’ll be a huge part of our program.”
Maddy will follow older brother Bryson to the Peru, Nebraska school. He finished his sophomore season on the Peru State football team last fall.
Maddy is hopeful for a strong finish to her senior year at Sidney, and then continue to make strides to improve her game to play at the collegiate level.
“I just have to keep working on my abilities,” she said, “my left hand, teardrops and having a quick shot. Hopefully, I’ll keep growing.”
As of her signing day Duncan has more than 1,400 points, 300 rebounds, 250 assists and 250 steals in her Cowgirl career. Sidney has won 66 games over her four seasons.
She is undecided academically.
