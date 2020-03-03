Sidney senior Maddy Duncan was an all-region selection by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.
The IBCA released its all-region girls basketball selections, Monday, March 2. Duncan was one of eight athletes named to the Class 1A Region 7 team.
Duncan led the Cowgirls and the region with 17.9 points per game. She also led Sidney with 62 steals during the season and was second on the team in assists and rebounds.
She will continue her basketball career at Peru State College next winter.
Duncan was joined the on the Class 1A Region 7 team by Allie Petry and Jordyn Blaha of region champion St. Albert. Alaina Applegate and Riley Bell of Central Decatur were also on the team, along with Macy Emgarten and Tatum Grubbs of Exira/EHK and Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen. Central Decatur’s Curtis Boothe was named the region’s Coach of the Year.
