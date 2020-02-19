Sidney senior Maddy Duncan was named an all-district girls basketball player, Tuesday, Feb. 18 by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Duncan was one of 10 athletes named to the Class 1A South District team.
She finished her career as Sidney’s all-time leading scorer with 1,564 points. She scored 340 this season, or 17.9 per game. She also led the Cowgirls in steals and was second on the team in both assists and rebounds.
Duncan and the Cowgirls finished the season with a 14-8 overall record.
Corner Conference rivals Alex Knop of East Mills and Jenna Stephens of Stanton were also named to the 1A South team.
There were 10 Hawkeye 10 athletes named to an all-district team. They were Madison Camden, Jenna Hopp and Elle Scarborough of Glenwood, Paige Andersen of Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic’s Mallory Badding, Kelsey Fields of Creston, Allie Petry of St. Albert, Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen, Red Oak’s Sophie Walker and Megan Witte of Lewis Central.
