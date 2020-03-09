Sidney senior Maddy Duncan has been named third-team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Duncan was one of eight players named to the third team, released Monday, March 9. There were eight members to the first and second teams plus a coach of the year honored in all five classes.
Duncan averaged 17.9 points per game in leading the Cowgirls to 14 wins and a Corner Conference championship. One of those wins came in the postseason.
Duncan’s 340 points gave her 1,564 for her career, a program record.
She also finished the season with 106 rebounds, 44 assists and 62 steals.
