ELK HORN – The Sidney Cowgirls fought hard all game, but didn’t have enough to take down the eighth-ranked Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans, Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Spartans beat the Cowgirls 66-49 in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal ending Sidney’s season at 14-8 and pushing Exira/EHK into a regional semifinal, Friday, Feb. 21 against Stanton.
Sidney senior Maddy Duncan finished her tremendous career with a 27-point effort. Those points gave her 1,564 for her career, a new school record.
Exira/EHK jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Sidney answered with 3-pointers from Avery Dowling and Danica Laumann to cut the deficit to 18-11 after the first quarter.
A Chay Ward triple coupled with a basket from Duncan brought Sidney to within 20-16 nearly two minutes into the second quarter. The Spartans responded, as they did all game, with an 11-2 run later in the quarter to gain control. A Mollie Rasmussen 30-footer at the halftime buzzer put Exira/EHK up 40-27.
The Spartans scored the first four points of the third quarter, but a three-point play by Duncan and a triple from Dowling cut the Spartan edge to 44-33 with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Exira/EHK responded with the next five points, however, and led by 14 after three quarters.
Ward connected from deep in the opening minute of the final period to bring Sidney back within 11, and the Cowgirls had some solid looks that could have brought them closer over the next minute, but none went in. The Spartans eventually scored the next five and led by as many as 19 down the stretch.
“I’m pretty happy with how we played,” Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said. “There were a couple little things I would have liked to change, especially the offensive rebounds we gave up in the first half. Overall our girls played extremely hard, they fought, never gave up and kept us in reach the whole time.”
Dowling added eight points while Ward and Laumann scored six each for the Cowgirls.
After giving up 40 first-half points, the Cowgirls stepped up their play on the defensive end in the second half to stay in striking distance.
“We caught our wind a little bit in the second half,” said Landwehr. “There were a lot of girls who didn’t want their season to end. It was a matter of toughness and they were going to fight until they couldn’t anymore.”
The fight from the Cowgirls just wasn’t enough to take down the Spartans, who won their 20th consecutive game and advanced to a regional semifinal. Tatum Grubbs led Exira/EHK with 28 points.
The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for a Cowgirl team that came a long way during the season.
“I’m extremely proud of the way they grew,” said Landwehr. “I knew there would be some ups and downs with a lot of girls who hadn’t seen a varsity court and with a new coaching staff. Where they were at the beginning of the season to where they were at the end, it’s leaps and bounds better now. They came out every day, prepared well and saw some success at the end.”
Duncan headlines an outstanding senior class that exits the program.
“Everyone knows what Maddy can do on the floor,” said Landwehr. “She’s going to leave a huge hole that we won’t be able to ever fill with just one person. Olivia (Larsen) did everything for us but score the ball and that’s a huge hit. Danica stepped up and did a lot of good things. Myrna Rodriguez also stepped in during some games and did some good things. We’re going to miss that senior class a lot.”
The Cowgirls finish with 14 wins, including a Corner Conference championship and a postseason win in Landwehr’s first season as head coach.
