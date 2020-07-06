Will Oswald homered twice, including a grand slam, as Sidney beat Stanton 10-4, Thursday, July 2 to win the Corner Conference’s regular season championship outright.
The win gave the Cowboys an unblemished 5-0 record in conference play, and coupled with Fremont-Mills’ win over East Mills, made Sidney two games better than anyone else to finish the conference season.
Sidney wasted no time scoring against Viking pitcher Colby Royal with three runs in the first inning. Leighton Whipple walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on Will Oswald’s singe. Cole Stenzel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cale Phillips drew a two-out walk to put Sidney on the scoreboard, and then Brydon Huntley singled in two.
Whipple reached on an error and came around to score in the second inning to extend the Cowboy lead to 4-1.
Whipple earned the win on the mound for the Cowboys, limiting the Vikings to single runs in the first, third and sixth innings. Brett Gruber finished off the win on the mound for the Cowboys, giving up a run in the seventh. They combined to strike out five.
Oswald’s first home run was a solo blast in the fifth inning, making it a 5-2 game. He added a grand slam after three walks in the sixth for a 9-2 advantage.
A pair of Stanton errors led to Sidney’s final run in the seventh.
Oswald led the offense with three hits. He scored three times and drove in five as the Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the season.
The Cowboys won after losing to the Vikings earlier in the day in the completion of the suspended conference tournament final.
Stanton scored four runs in the top of the third inning to lead 5-3 when the game was suspended, Friday, June 26 in Essex because of lightning.
The game was completed prior to the originally scheduled softball and baseball games in Stanton.
Sidney’s only additional run came in the fifth inning. Oswald walked to lead off the frame, stole his way around to third and scored on a wild pitch that brought the Cowboys to within two again at 6-4.
The Cowboys left two runners on base in the seventh, securing the conference’s tournament championship for the Vikings.
