The Shenandoah wrestling program received a $475 check Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The money was earned by the wrestling team in the annual Bank Iowa Pin Fundraiser. Each pin by a Mustang wrestler during the Shenandoah wrestling tournament earns the program $25.
This year’s tournament was Dec. 21. Shenandoah Bank Iowa Loan Officer Darrin Bouray presented the check to Mustang wrestlers Avery Martin and Landen Newquist Wednesday.
Shenandoah wrestling head coach Todd McGinnis was also there for the presentation and said the Bank Iowa money has been used for banners, camps and equipment for the wrestling room in past years. He added the school is going to start contributing meals to the team after competition weigh-ins and this year’s money will be used for that.
Shenandoah wrestling fans have multiple opportunities to watch the Mustangs at home this month. Shenandoah hosts a Hawkeye 10 Conference quad with Glenwood, Lewis Central and Red Oak, Thursday, Jan. 9. The Mustangs will host Abraham Lincoln, Harlan and Underwood for a quad, Tuesday, Jan. 14, and then Creston/Orient-Macksburg and Denison-Schleswig come to town for a Hawkeye 10 double dual, Thursday, Jan. 23.
