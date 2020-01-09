Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE SNOW WILL BE PRECEDED BY UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF LIGHT ICING, PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW, AND STRONG WINDS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&