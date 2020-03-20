Pictured are members of the Shenandoah team that won the first Page County Slyder Cup, Sunday, March 15, against Clarinda. Front row, from left: Joey Peeler and Andy Dinges. Back row, from left: Aaron Walters, Trent Blackman, Jamie Dinges, Brian Hammons, Donald Powell, Steven Ford and Shon Goodman. Not pictured: Todd Foutch, Mackenzy Lang and Tera Lyn.

Photo courtesy Trent Blackman