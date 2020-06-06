The Shenandoah Fillies return nine of their 12 players who saw significant time last season as they look to build on a winning season in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
The Fillies won’t have the chance to improve on last season’s total of 21 wins with only 17 games on the regular season schedule, including one against each conference opponent.
Delanie Voshell returns for her second season as Shenandoah’s top pitcher. She made 26 starts and struck out 117 batters in 134 2/3 innings pitched last season. She’ll likely reach 200 career strikeouts in the first day or two of the season. She’ll also be a strong bat at or near the top of the lineup after finishing last season with 40 hits and 19 RBIs. She was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Hawkeye 10 last season.
Nichole Gilbert was also an all-conference pick last season with a .431 average and 26 RBIs. She’ll likely play second base every day.
Natalie Gilbert also returns after hitting .320 and playing outfield. Claire Adkins and Sidda Rodewald split time in right field last year and may join Natalie Gilbert as the starting outfielders this year.
Lydia Morales is another senior on the team that could see time about anywhere in her final high school season. Morales, Adkins and the Gilbert sisters are the four seniors on this year’s team.
Courtnee Griffin and Sara Morales will likely control the corner infield spots and both provided big bats last season. Griffin hit .357 with 12 of her 30 hits going for extra bases. Morales hit .271 and drove in 33 RBIs, the most for any returning player this season.
Macee Blank returns behind the plate. She didn’t see much time on offense, but was strong defensively.
“We have the players,” Burdorf said. “It’s a matter of getting them into the right positions in a short amount of time and making them comfortable.”
Junior Brooke Bauer and freshmen Brooklen Black and Ava Godfread all saw limited time last season, but could push to be a more regular part of the lineup.
The Fillies have also called up the entire eighth grade group with middle school sports not yet allowed. Jenna Burdorf is a member of that group who could push for some innings in the circle this year.
No organized practices of any kind have been permitted since March. Coach Burdorf said last season’s success was fueled by a strong offseason and preseason, times they weren’t afforded this year. He expects they’ll be ready to put a successful team on the field each night.
“I know they are hungry to continue to get better,” said Burdorf, “and we have a solid two weeks of practice.”
The Fillies open the season playing their two biggest rivals. They host Clarinda June 15 and travel to Red Oak June 16.
Clarinda, Harlan, St. Albert, Glenwood and Atlantic are the conference foes making the trip to Shenandoah this season. Griswold, Fremont-Mills and Stanton all travel to Shenandoah to conclude the regular season.
The Fillies open regional play, Wednesday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.